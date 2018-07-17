Gloucester Co. officials searching for three armed and dangerous shooting suspects

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. – The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three suspects who are said to have been involved in a shooting at the 606 entrance of Beaverdam Park Tuesday.

Authorities say the suspects are all males: one is Hispanic with a large Afro, one is white and one is black. They are searching the area of Farys Mill Road.

All suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Officials are advising against approaching the suspects.

