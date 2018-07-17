× First Warning Forecast: Storms Then Dropping Temps

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We are mostly dry this afternoon which is allowing us to really heat up. Temperatures are in the 90s this afternoon with heat index values in the upper 90s and even the triple digits. We are tracking a cold front that will move in late this afternoon bringing us the chance for strong to severe storms and will continue overnight. Heavy downpours and strong wind will be the main threats with these storms. Wind will pick up form the southwest at 10-15 mph.

A few showers will linger into early Wednesday morning, then skies will clear. Expect cooler and less humid air thanks to the cold front. Highs will drop into the mid 80s tomorrow as winds shift to the north and northeast. We will see more sunshine mix in through the afternoon and rain chances will drop to 10%.

Thursday we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. Rain chances will stick to a low 10% chance. We will stay partly cloudy on Friday with highs in the mid 80s.

Our next best chance for rain and storms will be the weekend and carry into next week. Saturday and Sunday will both have a 50% chance of rain throughout the day then we are tracking a 40% chance for more rain on Monday.

Today: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (60%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Early AM Showers, Clearing Skies. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N/NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 17th

1975 Tornado: Westmoreland Co

Tropical Update

No new tropical cyclones are expected.

