College Beach Weekend observers weigh pros and cons

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Convention Center, Council Members Robert Dyer and Shannon Kane hosted a conversation with several College Beach Weekend observers to weigh the event’s positive and negative impacts.

Observations from the conversation, led by Chief Strategy Officer Neva White with City staff support on June 28, were recently released.

The public input meeting determined this year’s event went much better than in some past years. And while the 37 invited guests were happy with the overall communication, they expressed a desire for more timely communication during moments of safety concerns.

Traffic flow was satisfactory, with more rideshare pick-up and drop-off areas requested for future events, according to the City of Virginia Beach.

The organization of the weekend along with police performance was praised during the meeting. Observers did maintain that the 1 a.m. – 3 a.m. timeslot remains dangerous, though.

Some suggestions were made as the event moves forward. For example, observers would like more food options and portable restrooms to be added.

An additional facilitated after-action review is slated for October 11. The city is hoping to hear from business owners and college students, among other attendees.