Chesapeake work van stolen from client’s driveway

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Stokley’s Services has been catering to clients in Hampton Roads for 80 years, but this past week they experienced a first.

On Thursday, July 12 they say their brand new work van was stolen from a West Ghent neighborhood.

Robb Short, the owner of Stokley’s, says it happened around 5 p.m. just as one of his workers was finishing up a job. He says the tech left the keys on the van’s seat while getting some paperwork signed by the client. He was only away from the vehicle for a few minutes, but that was enough time for someone to gt into the van and drive off.

According to Short, the van was valued at $35,000 but inside the van there was $25,000 worth of tools. Now that the company is down a vehicle and tools, they can’t take on as many jobs.

While insurance will help with some of the losses, Short says he is at a loss, not understanding how someone could steal a clearly marked car and get away.

The vehicle is a white 2017 Chevy Express marked with the company’s logo and a picture of one of his rescue dogs that recently died.

If you see the van, call Norfolk Police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.