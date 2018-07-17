Chesapeake Police: Smoke Shop employee shoots at intruders during attempted robbery

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A report of a robbery occurred on July 17, 2018 at 10:59 a.m. at the Smoke Shop store located in the 3100 block of Western Branch Blvd., with one employee reportedly firing a shot at the suspects, according to Chesapeake Police.

While on the scene, officers learned that a red car pulled up to the business with four males in the vehicle. One of the males entered the store with his face covered and armed with a handgun, the Police report.

After attempting to take a display case filled with merchandise, a store employee chased the suspect and fired his own handgun once as the car sped away.

The incident is currently under investigation. It is unknown if the car or anything else was hit by the shot.