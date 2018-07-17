Cause of death ruled as blunt force trauma to the head in Norfolk assault case

NORFOLK, Va. – Melissa Yuhas’ cause of death has been ruled as complications of blunt force trauma to the head, an autopsy revealed.

Detectives have already arrested and charged 34-year-old Robert Anthony Colon with Second-Degree Murder.

Police responded to the 5400 block of Cape Henry Avenue for an assault in progress early in the morning of June 14.

When officers arrived, they found 36-year-old Melissa Yuhas unresponsive outside the residence.

Police said medics took Yuhas to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where she died that same morning.