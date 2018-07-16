Virginia State Police enters Lip-Sync challenge with “Shut Up and Dance,” plus doughnuts?

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia State Police put together its own lip-sync video after the trend to do so has gone viral for law enforcement departments across the country.

VSP chose “Shut Up and Dance” by Walk The Moon, and challenged the West Virginia State Police and Tennesse Highway Patrol to do lip-sync videos of their own.

Locally, the Norfolk Police Department and the Hampton Police Division both did videos over the last couple weeks.

Norfolk’s choice was Bruno Mar’s “Uptown Funk,” and Hampton PD’s choice of “Good Vibrations” by Mark Wahlberg actually got a tweet in response from the musician turned actor saying they did a good job.