USS Harry S. Truman to return to Norfolk this week

NORFOLK, Va. – Select units from the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Carrier Strike Group (CSG) will return to Norfolk this week, the Navy announced Monday.

Adm. Christopher Grady, Commander of the U.S. Fleet Forces Command, says the Truman CSG has enjoyed a successful three months in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility thanks to accomplishing every every objective established for its crew. Tasks included striking ISIS in Syria and expanding partnerships and exercising with the United States’ friends and allies.

Adm. Grady said “all returning units are 100 percent mission capable and will remain in the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan, which means they will sustain warfighting readiness and be ready to surge forward or redeploy when called upon.”

Routine maintenance will be conducted on ships, aircraft and equipment, and Sailors will also be given the opportunity to continue advanced training, maintain warfighting certifications and spend time with their families.

