Trio of ODU players earn preseason All-Conference USA accolades

IRVING, TEXAS (ODU Media Relations) – Old Dominion University football registered three players on the 2018 All-Conference USA preseason squad, C-USA announced on Monday.

Defensive end Oshane Ximines, kick returner Isaiah Harper and punt returner Darrell Brown earned the honors.

Ximines set an ODU single-season record last season with 8.5 sacks and led the team with 14 tackles for loss. He is second among active FBS players in career sacks with 21.

Harper was the 2017 Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Year, returning three kickoffs for touchdowns and finished 10th in FBS in kickoff return average at 29.1.

Brown led C-USA with an 8.4-yard average on punt returns last season, including a long return of 31.

All three players earned first-team All-C-USA accolades last season.

2018 C-USA FOOTBALL COACHES PRESEASON AWARDS

Offensive Player of the Year

Devin Singletary, Jr., RB, Florida Atlantic

Defensive Player of the Year

Azeez Al-Shaair, Sr., LB, Florida Atlantic

Special Teams Players of the Year

Parker Shaunfield, Sr., K, Southern Miss

Offense

QB Mason Fine, Jr., North Texas

QB Brent Stockstill, Sr., Middle Tennessee

RB Spencer Brown, So., UAB

RB Devin Singletary, Jr., Florida Atlantic

OL Reggie Bain, Sr., Florida Atlantic

OL Chandler Brewer, Sr., Middle Tennessee

OL Jordan Budwig, Sr., FIU

OL Levi Brown, Jr., Marshall

OL O’Shea Dugas, Sr., Louisiana Tech

TE Harrison Bryant, Jr., Florida Atlantic

WR Tyre Brady, Sr., Marshall

WR Jalen Guyton, Sr., North Texas

WR Ty Lee, Jr., Middle Tennessee

WR Teddy Veal, Sr., Louisiana Tech

Defense

DL Jaylon Ferguson, So., Louisiana Tech

DL Fermin Silva, Sr., FIU

DL Kevin Strong, Jr., Sr., UTSA

DL Oshane Ximines, Jr., Old Dominion

LB Azeez Al-Shaair, Sr., Florida Atlantic

LB Khalil Brooks, Jr., Middle Tennessee

LB Chase Hancock, Sr., Marshall

LB Josiah Tauaefa, Jr., UTSA

DB Ben DeLuca, Jr., Charlotte

DB Malik Grant, Jr., Marshall

DB Shelton Lewis, Sr., Florida Atlantic

DB Amik Robertson, So., Louisiana Tech

DB Jalen Young, Sr., Florida Atlantic

Special Teams

K Parker Shaunfield, Sr., Southern Miss

P Jack Fox, Sr., Rice

KR Isaiah Harper, Sr., Old Dominion

PR Darrell Brown, Jr., Old Dominion

LS Matt Beardall, Jr., Marshall