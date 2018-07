ACCOMACK CO., Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on southbound Route 13/Lankford Highway in Accomack County Monday evening.

Authorities say the crash, which happened just north of Courthouse Highway, involved a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle.

The southbound lanes of Route 13 in the area are currently closed and traffic is being diverted.

There is no further information.

This is a developing story.

