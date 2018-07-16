Portsmouth apartment fire displaces two adults and a child

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Crews responded to an apartment fire Monday afternoon.

Fire officials said around 1:15 p.m. units responded to the second block of Bender Court.

The fire appeared to have started in the downstairs portion of the home and was under control around 2 p.m.

Firefighters said four pets were taken from the apartment and life-saving efforts were performed on them. There is no update on the pets’ condition at this time.

Residents were not home in the apartment at the time of the fire and firefighters said no injuries were reported.

The Red Cross said two adults and a child were displaced from the fire.

