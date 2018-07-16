Police: Man detained after jumping off Norfolk bridge, wrecking car on I-64

NORFOLK, Va. – Police detained a man after he allegedly wrecked his car with a woman passenger inside and then jumped off a bridge.

Virginia State Police said the man and woman were traveling on Interstate-64 westbound in Norfolk near Willoughby Bay Bridge when the man wrecked the 2003 BMW he was driving while traveling at a high rate of speed.

Police say this is when the man then exited the BMW and jumped off the bridge, leaving the woman with a non-life threatening injury by herself in the car.

Police were able to rescue the man, and both were he and the woman were taken to Norfolk General Hospital.

VSP said they are still investigating the incident and that charges are pending. Once the investigation is complete, charges and name of those involved will be released.