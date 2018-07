Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The week to hit the streets for good eats is Norfolk Restaurant Week - July 15-22.

Brandon Hawkins from Southern Glazer’s and Jessica Kliner of the Downtown Norfolk Council give us a preview and whip up some featured cocktails.

What we made on air:

Summer Vodkarita

Absolut Lime

Lime Juice

Agave Nectar

Salt rim

Paloma

Olmeca Altos Plata

Grapefruit Juice

Soda Water

Splash of lime juice

