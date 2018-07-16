Norfolk Restaurant Week 456 Fish

NORFOLK VA,- Norfolk restaurant week kicks off this week from July 15th through the 22nd.

All week we will be taking you behind the scenes to the participating restaurant to check out their food and learn about the deals they have.

456 Fish, located off Granby is one of the many restaurant participating in Norfolk’s restaurant week.

This is the perfect week to come downtown Norfolk and try a place you have never been.

Participating locations are offering $12-dollar lunch deals and $25/ $35-dollar dinner specials.

There are 27 restaurants participating.