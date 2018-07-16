Newport News Police searching for suspect who stole woman’s vehicle

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are searching for the suspect who stole a woman’s vehicle in the 2600 block of Madison Avenue Monday morning.

Authorities got the call at 9:04 a.m.

The victim, a 39-year-old Newport News woman, told police an unknown black male approached her and pulled out a gun before taking her white Ford Focus and driving off toward Marshall Avenue.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

