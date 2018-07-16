Newport News Police arrest 20-year-old in homicide investigation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News arrested 20-year-old Jamari Dalton Saunders-Lewis in connection with a homicide investigation on Friday.

Police say that Saunders-Lewis arrest stems from its investigation into the shooting death of 24-year-old Devin Qwayshon Bowles in the 800 block of Lassiter Drive on February 20 around 3 p.m.

Police arrived that evening to find Bowles suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Saunders-Lewis is charged with murder, first degree; drugs: distribution/PWI Marijuana; firearm: use in commission of a felony.

It is not known when Saunders-Lewis will be in court again after being arraigned this morning in Newport News.