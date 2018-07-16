Newport News man dies after accidentally stabbing himself with sword

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A local man died Sunday after accidentally stabbing himself in the 900 block of Marcus Drive, police say.

Officers with the Newport News Police Department responded to the area at 4:40 p.m. Sunday in reference to an accidental stab wound. The 28-year-old man was treated for a life-threatening, self-inflicted stab wound.

Witnesses who were at the home at the time of the accident told police the man accidentally stabbed himself while walking down the stairs with a sword in his hands. Medics tended to the man while police interviewed those who witnessed the incident.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:25 p.m. The cause of death was said to be a stab wound to the groin.

