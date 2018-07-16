× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Heat index near 100 to start the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Back to the heat and humidity… Expect a very warm and muggy start to the work week with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Highs will climb into the low 90s this afternoon but it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s. We will see partly cloudy skies today with more clouds in the morning and more sun in the afternoon. A stray shower is possible but most areas will stay dry today. Winds will start to pick up today, SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Expect another warm and muggy night with lows in the mid 70s and partly cloudy skies.

Highs will return to the low 90s Tuesday with an afternoon heat index near 100. We will see partly cloudy skies tomorrow with showers and storms moving in with a cold front tomorrow afternoon and evening. A few showers will linger into Wednesday morning, then skies will clear. Expect cooler and less humid air behind the front. Highs will drop into the mid 80s for the second half of the work week. We will see sunny skies on Thursday with rain chances returning for the weekend.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 16th

1967 F2 Tornado: Perquimans Co

2007 Microburst Wind Damage NW Louisa County. Winds 70-90 mph estimated.

Tropical Update

Post-tropical cyclone Beryl has weakened to a remnant low. Beryl is about 500 miles NNE of Bermuda and moving ENE. This system will continue to fall apart as it moves generally northeast.

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.