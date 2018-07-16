× Missing Mom turns 40 Monday, family holds candlelight vigil

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The family of Bellamy Gamboa, the missing Virginia Beach Mom who was last spotted July 1 are holding a candlelight vigil. Gamboa turns 40-years-old Monday and her family said they are not giving up.

The FBI confirmed to News 3 on Wednesday they are helping Virginia Beach Police search for Gamboa. While the FBI are not the lead investigators, they are assisting VBPD search through investigative and technical assistance.

Over the weekend, loved ones continued to search for Gamboa, holding search parties.

Police describe Bellamy as an Asian woman who is 5’1″ and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She has a tattoo of a band of roses on her right arm and “Bellamy” tattooed on her right ankle.

Due to the uncharacteristic behavior of Bellamy being away from her infant children and not showing up to work, her disappearance is considered suspicious.

State Police say she is believed to have been abducted and issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Bellamy’s 2015 gold four-door Ford Focus was located on July 3, parked next to a dumpster in the 5800 block of Pickering Street.