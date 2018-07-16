Max making another MLB All-Star start? ‘Scher’ thing!

WASHINGTON – The first pitch of the first Major League Baseball All-Star Game played in Washington, D.C. since 1969 will be thrown by a man who is no stranger to the Nation’s Capital.

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer will be the National League starting pitcher for Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game at his home ballpark, Nationals Park, Tuesday night. National League manager Dave Roberts announced his plans Monday. It’s the second straight All-Star start for Scherzer, who will be just the 12th pitcher to start an All-Star Game in his home ballpark.

Opposing Scherzer for the American League will be Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale. Like Scherzer, Sale also started last year’s All-Star Game.

According to MLB.com, the last time two starters opposed each other in back-to-back All-Star Games were Red Ruffing and Paul Derringer in 1939-40.

The 89th MLB All-Star Game begins at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night at Nationals Park.