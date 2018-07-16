Ice cream truck driver arrested for driving while intoxicated in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – An ice cream truck driver is accused of driving while intoxicated and running into another car on National Ice Cream Day.

Virginia Beach Police say on Sunday at 6:38 p.m., 35-year-old Ellaine Durham of Virginia Beach was driving an ice cream truck westbound in the 1100 block of Sandbridge Road when she hit an occupied vehicle. Three people were injured.

They said the three people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Durham was located a short distance away and was charged with DWI and three counts of felony hit-and-run.

National Ice Cream Day is the third Sunday in the month of July and a part of National Ice Cream Month.