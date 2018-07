MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. – Hot dog; what a deal!

Retro burger joint Hwy 55 will offer its famous hot dogs for just 99 cents from 2-5 p.m. for National Hot Dog Day on Wednesday, July 18.

The deal is limited to 2 hot dogs per guest on dine-in purchases only. Guests must be members of the My Hwy 55 Rewards Program and must download the app or receive a punch card before the holiday.

Everyone who downloads the app will also receive a coupon for a free milkshake.