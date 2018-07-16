Fisherman found dead next to boat in Chowan River

TYNER, N.C. – The body of a fisherman was found not too far from his boat on the Chowan River on Sunday.

According to officials, the man was found dead around 10:30 p.m. in the river after he was reported missing when he was overdue to come into shore.

Multiple agencies helped to find the man, including the U.S. Coast Guard, North Carolina wildlife law enforcement and law enforcement from Chowan County. Local fishermen also worked with officials to find the man.

The vessel was towed to the access area of the river and loaded on a trailer. Inspection of the vessel revealed no significant cause to believe this would be a boating incident.

A medical examiner is still looking into the cause of death.