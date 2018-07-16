First Warning Traffic – Road closures, construction and bridge openings for Monday
BRIDGE OPENING:
Gilmerton Bridge 7:15 AM
James River Bridge 12:30 PM
HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND NOTABLE DETOURS July 15-21
Bridges
James River Bridge, Route 17
· Single-lane closure July 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County
- Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on July 15-19, as follows:
- I-64 east and west to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east and west to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 60 on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 199 east and west on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east and west to Yorktown Road/Jefferson Avenue (exit 247), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Yorktown Road (Route 238) on-ramp to I-64 east, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
**Detour signs will be in place. All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.
- Starting the morning of Tuesday, July 17, motorists are advised to stay alert to a new traffic pattern on the I-64 west exit ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B). Intermittent stoppages, no longer than 20 minutes, will take place overnight in order to shift the traffic.
- Starting the morning of Wednesday, July 18, motorists are advised to stay alert to a new traffic pattern on I-64 west, starting west of Jefferson Avenue (exit 247) and Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A). Intermittent stoppages, no longer than 20 minutes, will take place overnight as traffic is shifted to the newly constructed outside lanes.
Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel
· Single-lane closure east:
o July 18-19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64: Full ramp closure I-64 east on-ramp from Greenbrier Parkway north July 15-19, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
I-64 Express Lanes
- Full closure July 19, 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel
· Single-lane closure south, July 15-17, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.
· Single-lane closures I-664 south from 26th St. to the MMMBT, July 20-21, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
· Single-lane closure north, July 17-19, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Single-lane closures I-664 north from the MMMBT to 26th St. July 20-21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-264: Full ramp closures on and off of I-264.
- I-264 east off-ramp and on-ramp at Ballentine Blvd. closed July 16, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-264 west on-ramp from Ballentine Blvd. closed July 16-17, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-264 east on-ramp from Military Hwy. north closed July 17-18, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: The off-ramp from I-64 east to Military Highway (Exit 281B) closed July 14-22 between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Military Hwy. north on-ramp to I-64 west closed July 14- 22 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. A detour will direct motorists to the Robin Hood Road on-ramp.
Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown tunnels): Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown (I-264) and Midtown (U.S. 58) tunnels.
DriveERT WEEKLY MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE Friday, July 13 to Friday, July 20
I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Monday, July 16 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Tuesday, July 17; Wednesday, July 18; and Thursday, July 19 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
