First Warning Traffic – Road closures, construction and bridge openings for Monday

BRIDGE OPENING:

Gilmerton Bridge 7:15 AM

James River Bridge 12:30 PM

HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND NOTABLE DETOURS July 15-21

Bridges

James River Bridge, Route 17

· Single-lane closure July 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

​I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County

Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on July 15-19, as follows: I-64 east and west to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east and west to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Route 60 on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Route 199 east and west on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east and west to Yorktown Road/Jefferson Avenue (exit 247), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Yorktown Road (Route 238) on-ramp to I-64 east, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.



**Detour signs will be in place. All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.

Starting the morning of Tuesday, July 17, motorists are advised to stay alert to a new traffic pattern on the I-64 west exit ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B). Intermittent stoppages, no longer than 20 minutes, will take place overnight in order to shift the traffic.

Starting the morning of Wednesday, July 18, motorists are advised to stay alert to a new traffic pattern on I-64 west, starting west of Jefferson Avenue (exit 247) and Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A). Intermittent stoppages, no longer than 20 minutes, will take place overnight as traffic is shifted to the newly constructed outside lanes.

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel

· Single-lane closure east:

o July 18-19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64: Full ramp closure I-64 east on-ramp from Greenbrier Parkway north July 15-19, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

I-64 Express Lanes

Full closure July 19, 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel

· Single-lane closure south, July 15-17, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

· Single-lane closures I-664 south from 26th St. to the MMMBT, July 20-21, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

· Single-lane closure north, July 17-19, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closures I-664 north from the MMMBT to 26th St. July 20-21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

​I-264: Full ramp closures on and off of I-264.

I-264 east off-ramp and on-ramp at Ballentine Blvd. closed July 16, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-264 west on-ramp from Ballentine Blvd. closed July 16-17, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-264 east on-ramp from Military Hwy. north closed July 17-18, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: The off-ramp from I-64 east to Military Highway (Exit 281B) closed July 14-22 between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Military Hwy. north on-ramp to I-64 west closed July 14- 22 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. A detour will direct motorists to the Robin Hood Road on-ramp.

Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown tunnels): Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown (I-264) and Midtown (U.S. 58) tunnels.

DriveERT WEEKLY MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE Friday, July 13 to Friday, July 20

I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Monday, July 16 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Tuesday, July 17; Wednesday, July 18; and Thursday, July 19 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

NEXT TRAFFIC SHIFTS SCHEDULED TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY ON SEGMENT II OF I-64 WIDENING PROJECT

Motorists advised to stay alert to new traffic pattern westbound July 17 and 18

YORK COUNTY – Traffic shifts on Interstate 64 continue on the second segment of the I-64 Widening Project, moving traffic from the two existing concrete travel lanes onto the new travel lanes, to allow for the full reconstruction of the existing lanes.

The next scheduled traffic shift will take place overnight on Monday, July 16, at the I-64 west exit ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B), with a new traffic pattern starting Tuesday morning. Another traffic shift will take place overnight on Tuesday, July 17, on I-64 west, starting west of Jefferson Avenue (exit 247) and continuing to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A). Motorists will begin using the new outside travel lanes in this section beginning the morning of Wednesday, July 18.

To complete the traffic shift operations, there will be full ramp closures and intermittent stoppages of up to 20 minutes on I-64 west. Alternating single-lane closures will also be in place on I-64 west.

Motorists are advised to obey the reduced 55 mph speed limit and drive with caution when traveling in the construction area.

All project work and scheduled closures are dependent upon weather conditions.