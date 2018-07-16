× First Warning Forecast: Heat & Humidity Is Back

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Heat and humidity is back today with temperatures already in the 80s and heat index values in the 90s and even near 100 in spots. We will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds through the day with a 20% chance of a pop up shower. Temperatures will drop in the upper 70s overnight with a partly cloudy sky.

Tomorrow will feel even hotter with actual temperatures in the 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. We will see partly cloudy skies tomorrow with showers and storms moving in with a cold front tomorrow afternoon and evening. The morning and early afternoon will be dry, by the late afternoon we will start to see some spotty showers. We will see the most widespread rain by 11 pm which will continue overnight. As of now we are not expecting severe storms but you could hear a rumble of thunder. Wind will pick up from the southwest 10-15 mph.

A few showers will linger into Wednesday morning, then skies will clear. Highs will drop into the mid 80s for the second half of the work week and there will be less humidity. We will see sunny skies on Thursday with rain chances returning for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will have a 40% chance of rain and temperatures will be up the mid to upper 80s.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 16th

1967 F2 Tornado: Perquimans Co

2007 Microburst Wind Damage NW Louisa County. Winds 70-90 mph estimated.

Tropical Update

No new tropical cyclones are expected.

For weather updates on Facebook: MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Twitter: @MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Instagram: @MadelineEvansWx

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.