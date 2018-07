“The Book of Little Black Lies” – (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

FAMILY ABOVE ALL – In the aftermath of the latest killing, Black Lightning (Cress Williams) works to clear his name while also hunting down the person responsible for his father’s death, and anyone else involved. Tensions remain high between Black Lightning and Gambi (James Remar). The episode was written by Keli Goff and directed by Tawnia McKernan (#109). Original airdate 3/20/2018.