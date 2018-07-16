A local group is helping struggling families support their pets on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The Peninsula Pet Pantry is a local non-profit that is essentially a food bank for pets. In addition to food, the organization also provides health treatment services and supplies for responsible pet owners who lack the necessary funds.

Visit OneHourCares.com before September 22nd to vote for a deserving nonprofit. To date, One Hour Cares has now given away more than $91,000 to local non-profit groups.

