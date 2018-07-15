World War II veteran talks life, love and service in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – News 3 first met William Waters when a tree branch – almost the size of an actual tree – fell through his roof. Today, he’s safely back inside the place that holds so many dear memories.

“It feels good to be back in the house. I still got my hole in the wall though,” says Waters.

Waters – also known as B-Bop – is an 89-year-old World War II veteran with a story of so much love and life to share. He’ll be 90 in October.

He served at Pearl Harbor, and even though he’s been retired for 33 years, he’s still a man of great service.

“He’s an usher in his church. He goes around to the restrooms and makes sure all of the supplies and hand towels are filled,” says Pat Waters, his daughter-in-law.

Waters has done just about every job you can think of back here in the States – from baseball coach to auxiliary policeman, and now a pillar in the community. But sitting down and talking with him, it seems his most fulfilling title was husband to his wife Dorothy for 65 years.

“When we first got married, I loved her. But, it seemed like we loved each other more and more every day,” says Waters.

This year would have been their 70th anniversary. Essentially joined at the hip since they met in Hawaii — Waters says they did everything together from camping to sharing the joys of music. During our interview, he sits in front of the organ she played. Dorothy passed away five years ago.

A great man of faith and reflection, Waters says he feels God has been with him all of his life.

“I’m not really rich, but really I am. I have a lot of people who care about me and I just feel blessed all of the time,” says Waters.

His only advice on having a full life is this: help as many people as you can, love them and never turn them away.