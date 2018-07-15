USS Gerald R. Ford successfully sails into post-shakedown availability period

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The USS Gerald R. Ford, the Navy’s newest aircraft carrier sailed from Naval Station Norfolk to Newport News Shipbuilding on Sunday to start its post-shakedown availability period.

According to the Navy, since being delivered to the Nacy in May 2017, the USS Gerald R. Ford as operated for 81 days at sea during seven independent steaming events, successfully completed fixed-wing aircraft/helicopter integration and compatibility testing, air traffic control center certification, JP-5 fuel system certification, daytime and nighttime underway replenishment capability demonstrations, ship’s defensive system demonstration, Dual Band Radar (DBR) testing and propulsion plant operations.

“My team has completed a very important phase in Ford’s lifecycle,” said Ford’s Commanding Officer, Capt. Richard McCormack. “The shakedown period was an opportunity for the Navy to run the ship through a rigorous set of operational tasks and assess her performance. My team of talented Sailors, shipyard workers, and program engineers have learned a great deal from our time at sea and provided critical feedback on performance to Navy and industry leaders. We now enter a post-shakedown availability period to incorporate several design changes to correct performance deficiencies and complete the installation of other systems needed to ensure the ship, her embarked airwing and the strike group are ready to support national tasking when called upon by the President.”

The USS Gerald R. Ford also made history during its shakedown period by being the first-ever U.S. Navy ship to execute Electromagnetic Aircraft Launching System (EMALS) launches.

The Navy added that Ford’s Air Department, combined with the efforts of Huntington Ingalls Newport News Shipbuilding and Naval Air Systems Command Joint Test Group, successfully executed complete system testing events for all 13 redesigned Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment weapon systems, including the first 747 shipboard landings – the first coming only six days following the ship’s commissioning – utilizing the Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG), against a plan of approximately 400.

“Daily, our extraordinary team of Sailors brings engineering concepts to life aboard this amazing warship,” said Gaut. “Time and again, our Sailors have demonstrated their excellence and subject matter expertise, some in areas unique to all of naval aviation, in support of Ford-class development and enhancement. Our Sailors represent the best of the best, and we could not be more proud of what they have accomplished individually, and more importantly as a team.”

Before becoming an active member of the Navy’s fleet, the Ford will undergo a variety of modifications and tune-ups, which will fit what was assessed of the ship during its shakedown period.

Overall, the ship’s crew identified and corrected numerous system challenges that will be implemented in follow-on Ford-class CVNs. Collectively, the work done in the ship’s first year of service has brought a tremendous amount of knowledge to the Ford-class program, said the Navy.