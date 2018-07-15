Tacos own the weekend at Norfolk Taco Festival

NORFOLK, Va. – It was all tacos Saturday in the Waterside District at the Norfolk Taco Festival.

The event was held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, as one of the most anticipated food and entertainment festivals this summer in Norfolk.

The event saw more than 75 varieties of tacos for only $3 per each taco, which featured over 30 restaurants from the Commonwealth.

Margaritas, games, eating contest, a live Mariachi band and much more, made for a lovely and fun filled day for those in the area that attended.