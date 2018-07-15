Smoking material causes Portsmouth fire, displaces one

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Firefighters in Portsmouth responded to a fire that displaced one person and an animal.

The fire happened in the 4500 block of King Street around 6 a.m., according to the Portsmouth Fire Department.

Officials said that when fire crews arrived, they could see smoke coming from a duplex structure.

Firefighters were able to confine the fire to the front room of the home.

No one was injured and the Red Cross is assisting the resident displaced.

After an investigation, it was found that the cause of the fire was due to poorly discarded smoking material near home furnishings. In addition, the home was equipped with two smoke detectors that were not functional.

The Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s office wants to remind everyone that smoke alarms save lives. If you need a smoke alarm, or information on how to reduce the risk of fire in your home, please call the Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office at 393-8689.