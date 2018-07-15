Residents displaced after apartment fire in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – The James City County Fire Department responded to an apartment fire late Saturday night.

According to officials, the fire happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Tilghman Court in the Woods of Williamsburg apartment complex.

Firefighters arrived on scene and reported fire coming from the eight unit building.

Residents were assisted out of the buildings while crews extinguished the fire. Units from Williamsburg and James City-Bruton assisted in the fire call. There were no reported injuries and the American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

James City County fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.