HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – A 22-foot recreational boat hit a pylon on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Police did not say what caused the boater to hit the pylon but did say that the bridge was not affected.

The man did have to be taken to a local hospital for a head injury. His condition is unknown.

No further information was provided by the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Police.