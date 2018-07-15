ODU alumni squad Monarch Nation eliminated from The Basketball Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. (TBT Media Relations) - Errick McCollum (Goshen) scored 15 points, and Kyle Fogg (Arizona) added 14 points as top-seeded Overseas Elite slipped past eighth-seeded Monarch Nation 71-61 in the second round of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) South Regional at the Siegel Center on the campus of VCU.

With the win, Overseas Elite, the three-time defending TBT champion that has racked up $5 million in winnings, advances to the TBT Super 16 on July 28 in Atlanta, where it will meet Louisiana United.

Monarch Nation, primarily made up of former players from Old Dominion University, is eliminated.

D.J. Kennedy (St. John’s) contributed a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Jeremy Pargo added 10 points off the bench for Overseas Elite, which led 36-31 at halftime.

Frank Hassell (Old Dominion) had 11 points and 13 rebounds, and Richard Ross (Old Dominion) led Monarch Nation with 14 points.

Note – All TBT games this year are using the “Elam Ending.”