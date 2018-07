VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is reporting a multi-vehicle crash in the 1100 block of Sandbridge Road.

Dispatchers were notified at 6:38 p.m. Sandbridge Road is now closed past Newstead Drive, and drivers are encouraged to find alternative routes.

Injuries were reported, but the number of people involved and the extent of their injuries has not been released.

Stay with News 3 for updates.