Man suffers gunshot wound in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday night.

According to officials, dispatchers received a call in reference to a shooting in the 7800 Block of Roanoke Avenue, just after 9 p.m. Sunday night.

Upon arrival, officers responded to the victim, a 68-year-old Newport News man, who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his elbow.

The victim said he was outside when a black vehicle drove by and fired shots. There was also property damage to the victim’s home from gunfire.

Police say the victim was treated at the scene, but was not transported to a hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with News 3 for updates.