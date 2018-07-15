Maggie McFly’s, Nomarama and ‘#hashtaglunchbag’ serve up sandwiches for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Two Virginia Beach restaurants, Maggie McFly’s and Nomarama, teamed up to hold Virginia Beach’s first #hashtaglunchbag event Saturday, July 14th.

#hashtaglunchbag is a movement, born out of Los Angeles, CA, that is designed to bring together volunteers looking to utilize their love of charity, food and community to feed their local communities.

Participants met at Maggie McFly's at Lynnhaven Mall to help bag up sandwiches, fruit, cookies, water and handwritten notes in brown paper bags starting at 9 a.m. They then hand-distributed the bags to underserved areas of the community.

The original plan called for 35 volunteers to help with the production of lunch bags, but a week before the event was even held, the roster boasted more than 40 volunteer RSVPs.

All supplies were donated by Maggie McFly's - the volunteers were only asked to bring a smile and a little of their time.