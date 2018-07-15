First Warning Forecast: Heating up, then cooling down

It’s been a much warmer day today. The humidity has gone up a little bit, but we’re tracking even muggier weather on the way.

Temperatures tonight will cool to the upper 60s and low 70s under partly cloudy skies. High pressure will continue to slide offshore on Monday and winds will pick up a bit, ushering in heat and humidity. Highs will top out in the low 90s, but it will feel like the upper 90s with the humidity. Dewpoints will rise into the low 70s.

Even muggier on Tuesday. Highs will warm to the low 90s once again, but dewpoints will rise into the mid 70s, making for some oppressive-feeling conditions. Many communities will actually feel like the triple digits. The first half of the day should remain dry. Rain and storm chances will increase in the afternoon as a cold front approaches and crosses the region Tuesday night. Storms will more than likely fire up ahead of the front. As of now, not expecting severe weather.

A few showers could linger into Wednesday morning, with drier and much cooler air behind the front. We’ll see temperatures warming to the mid 80s. Nice, dry and sunny on Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. The end of the week and weekend is looking uncertain. Keeping a slight chance for showers and storms all three days with highs in the mid and upper 80s.