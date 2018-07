NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning.

According to officials, a call was received around 2:30 a.m. for a shooting at the 900 block of Emma Kate Court. When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old woman suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her lower body.

The woman was transported to the hospital for further treatment. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police.