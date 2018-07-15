Downtown Norfolk invites you to ‘crab a bite’ during Restaurant Week

NORFOLK, Va. – If trying to figure out what you’d like to eat always makes you “crabby,” the City of Norfolk has a solution.

Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week starts July 15 and runs through July 22, and offers fixed-price meals at a variety of the city’s eateries for both lunch and dinner.

Hungry for roasted pork chops, pasta primavera or chicken scarpariello? Try 219 An American Bistro’s $25 three-course dinner menu. Interested in scallop risotto, grilled rockfish or surf and turf? Freemason Abbey’s got you, with a $35 three-course dinner menu. Or if you’re more in the mood for lunch, Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint is offering a $12 “Restaurant Week Special Burger,” served with french fries and a deep-fried Twinkie for dessert.

27 restaurants in all are participating: for the full list of prices, menus and restaurants, visit Downtown Norfolk’s website.