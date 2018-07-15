Carrollton Fire Department extinguishes dumpster fire at recycling center

CARROLLTON, Va. – The Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 12:49 p.m. Saturday, July 14, to a reported dumpster fire at the Jones Creek Recycling Center.

The first arriving volunteer reported flames and heavy smoke coming from a large dumpster at the site. The Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department was also called in to aid in putting out the fire.

County employee attendants at the site quickly controlled access to the fire ground and directed traffic away from the danger area.

Carrollton VFD Fire Chief Timothy Nunez, assisted by the Smithfield VFD’s Engine-51 crew, quickly suppressed and extinguished the fire.

All apparatus and crews were cleared from the scene and available by 1:24 p.m.