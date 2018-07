DUCK, N.C. – A woman was airlifted from Duck, North Carolina, to Norfolk after being pulled to safety from rough surf on Saturday.

Officials from the Town of Duck Police Department told News 3 that the woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by helicopter.

The woman was swimming near Bayberry Drive in the town when she had to be rescued.

The condition of the woman is unknown.

