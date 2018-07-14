Waterside District to host free outdoor screening of ‘Ferdinand’

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk’s Waterside District will host a free outdoor screening of Blue Sky Studio’s 2017 movie “Ferdinand” for the third Family Movie Night of the season on Wednesday, July 18 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The movie is based off a children’s book, The Story of Ferdinand, by Munro Leaf and Robert Lawson. Ferdinand is a bull with a love for flowers and a heart as big as his (massive) body, but after being mistaken for a dangerous beast he is taken from his home.

Waterside District will offer one free kids’ meal with any adult entree purchase at Blue Moon Taphouse & Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse.

Jody’s Popcorn will also sell a variety of treats as the district’s new popcorn provider.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets!