Two people missing after Newport News boat collision

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News are looking for two men after two boats collided near the James River Bridge and Huntington Beach in Newport News Saturday morning.

According to officials, dispatch received a call around 8:00 a.m. for a boating accident involving a tugboat and pleasure boat.

Four boaters were transported to the hospital, with one of them in critical condition.

Police and Fire crews are still searching for two people and the cause of the collision has not been released yet.

