Suspect arrested after man shot, killed in Ahoskie

AHOSKIE, N.C. – Ahoskie Police have arrested Cola Harrell on Saturday for allegedly shooting and killing of Dwight Saunders.

The body of Saunders, who was in his mid-30s, was found in the 300 block of Church Street near Lloyd Street in the town, according to officials.

Harrell was arrested after officers with the Ahoskie Police Department obtained a warrant for First Degree Murder against the suspect.

Harrell was additionally charged with Assault With A Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Firearm by A Convicted Felon.

Multiple law enforcement agencies worked the shooting investigation, including the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Ahoskie Fire Department, the Hertford County Emergency Management Services and the Hertford County Medical Services.

K-9 units were also involved in this case.