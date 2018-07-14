Suffolk Police investigate white substance in UPS store package

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police in Suffolk are investigating a white powdery substance that was leaking from a package at a UPS store in the city.

Officials said they are investigating the package at the store in the 1000 block of Centerbrooke Lane.

Police were contacted around 12 p.m. about the substance that they believe is non-hazardous, but are still investigating.

As a precaution, a State Hazmat representative is en route to the location to confirm the nature of the substance.

No one exposed to the substance is showing any signs of ill effects.

The office has been evacuated while the investigation is ongoing.