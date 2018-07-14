Remnants of Beryl re-develop into subtropical storm

ATLANTIC OCEAN – Beryl, which was the first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season has redeveloped into a subtropical storm as it heads towards Canada and the northeast United States, even though far from land at the moment.

The storm is moving northeast around 12 mph at 35 degrees and is located at 36.4N by 65.7W in the Atlantic Ocean.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with a minimum central pressure of 1010 MB.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, according to the National Hurricane Center.

