NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News arrested a 20-year-old man on outstanding warrants for allegedly producing child pornography.

Officials said that the Newport News Police Department met with the parents of a teenage girl in the city, which is when they were told that the teenage girl was having sexual relations with Elijah Roundy.

After further investigating police say they arrested Roundy for Producing Child Pornography, Carnal Knowledge, two counts.