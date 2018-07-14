Police called on black college students campaigning for congressional candidate

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — Political door knocking is legal and protected; however, someone called the police on two black men who were campaigning for Congressional candidate David Kim.

Eli Sabur is a student at Morehouse College in southwest Atlanta. He works for David Kim’s Congressional District 7 campaign canvassing neighborhoods. Sabur has been canvassing for years and he says last week things took a turn for the worst.

A video of the incident has gone viral and Sabur says this nothing new.

Dave Kim issued the following statement in regards to the incident:

“When I repeatedly hear of incidents like this, it deeply saddens me that this has become a running commentary of my campaign. I understand why every parent of a child of color must have “the talk” and worry about all our team members out in the field.”

The statement went on to say he’s relieved the officers were friendly and that this regrettable incident didn’t escalate into something worse.

As for Sabur, he says he not going to let this incident prevent him from helping the campaign.