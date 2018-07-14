Norfolk Tides help welcome home a hero

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Tides helped a family and a community welcome home a hero this week.

The Tides helped welcome home Eric Gebhardt, a Master Seargent in the Air Force, through a homecoming surprise for his two daughters before the fourth inning of Friday game.

The excitement could be seen on the faces of Gebhardt's daughters Bryanna and Emma as they saw their father standing not too far from them, running to go meet the military hero with hugs and tears.

One of the daughters said that when she first saw him she taught it wasn't real. Luckily it was.

Gebhardt did not say how he will be spending his time at home but did say he is looking forward to catching up with his family.